Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team suffered a major blow ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand as all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan is likely to miss the tour due to a foot injury.

Shadab, 25, sustained a foot injury in the recent­ly-held National T20 Cup and has been sidelined since then. His partici­pation in the upcoming five-match T20I series is highly unlikely and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will look for the 25-year-old’s replacement in the coming days. The PCB aims to announce the squad for the New Zealand tour on December 25. PCB’s se­lection committee consisting of Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Asad Shafiq, and Iftikhar Anjum will meet in the coming days and the top performers of the National T20 Cup will also be considered. Remember, the Pakistan cricket team is currently in Australia to play a three-match Test series in the ongoing World Test Cham­pionship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle which will conclude on January 7. Just five days after the conclu­sion of the Test series, Pakistan is scheduled to play their first T20I match against New Zealand on January 12.

After skipper Babar Azam stepped down as the captain of all formats, Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the skipper of the shorter format by the PCB. Shaheen — who is considered one of the finest bowlers in the world, especially with the new ball — will have his first assignment as the captain against the runner-ups of the 2021 T20 World Cup.