Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over 
Agencies
December 19, 2023
CHRISTCHURCH - Pakistan women’s team created history in New Zealand once again when they defeated the hosts by three runs in the Super Over of the third ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday evening. 

This was Pakistan women’s team’s first win over White Ferns in their own backyard and only their second win in 17 matches. After yesterday’s win, Pakistan have jumped to the second position in ICC Women’s Championship with 16 points from 18 matches. The ODI series, part of ICC Women’s Cham­pionship, ended 2-1 in White Ferns fa­vour. While Pakistan women’s team on the tour became the first Asian side to clinch T20I series against White Ferns. They won the series 2-1. 

Chasing 252 to win, Pakistan levelled the score on 251-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Bismah Maroof, also declared player of the match, scored her 20th ODI half-century. She scored 86-ball 68, which included five fours. She knitted a 101-run partnership for the third wicket with Aliya Riaz (44, 84b, 4x4s) and 35- run partnership with captain Fatima Sana (36, 33b, 3x4s). 

Natalia Parvaiz (26) and an unbeaten knock from wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi (23*) helped the side reach 251. In the Super Over, Pakistan scored 11 runs, courtesy of the first ball four hit by Aliya Riaz. In reply, despite being hit for a six by Sophie Devine, Sadia Iqbal kept her cool and clinched two wickets to lift Paki­stan women’s team to win by three runs. 

Earlier batting first, White Ferns scored 251-8 in their allotted 50 overs. The opening pair of Suzie Bates and Isa­bella Gaze were back in the pavilion in the 15th over with 43 runs on the board. Captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr got together and knitted a 56-run part­nership for the third wicket. 

Both Devine (29) and Kerr (77, 87b, 5x4s) were bowled by leg-spinner Gh­ulam Fatima, who ended-up with match figures of 2-59 in 10 overs. She has now 18 wickets in the ICC Women’s Champi­onship 2022-25 from 10 outings. Nashra Sundhu bagged 2-59, taking her tally of wickets to 19 from 13 matches.

