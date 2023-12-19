PBC, SCBA cast doubts over fair elections under incumbent CEC

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have expressed serious concerns regarding the transparency, integrity and fairness of the upcoming general elections under the incumbent chief election commissioner (CEC).

In official statements released on Tuesday, both legal entities raised questions about the electoral process, delimitations, seat allocations and the absence of a level-playing field and equal opportunities for all political groups.

The two legal bodies called for the Supreme Court's intervention to rectify the situation.

In its communique, the Pakistan Bar Council highlighted the growing perception that the next general elections, under the current CEC, would lack fairness.

The PBC noted an imbalance in the allocation of National Assembly seats in Jhelum, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi districts, stating that the delimitations, not conducted in accordance with the population, raised serious doubts about the transparency of the electoral process.

PBC’s Vice-President Haroonur Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha emphasised the importance of fairness in the upcoming general elections slated for Feb 8. They advocated for a level-playing field and equal opportunities for all stakeholders.

The leaders expressed concerns about the CEC's conduct, particularly in election procedures and seat allocations, stressing that the PBC could not turn a blind eye to these critical matters.

They urged the Supreme Court to take notice of these discrepancies instead of endorsing every act of the chief election commissioner.

Notably, the PBC refused to overlook these critical matters, emphasising the need for "free, fair, and transparent" elections.

Planning to convene a representative convention, the PBC aims to formulate a strategy, in consultation with the SCBA, to ensure "the cause of free, fair, and transparent general elections," underscoring their skepticism about the CEC's impartiality.

Simultaneously, the SCBA represented by Shahzad Shaukat and Syed Ali Imran, raised deep concerns about mounting discrepancies in election processes and called for transparent, fair and timely elections.

They underscored the significance of addressing grievances to safeguard the democratic process and national resources.

The association asserted that "elections are the cornerstone of the democratic process in the country and must be held on time." The officials maintained that mere adherence to election timelines without addressing grievances may undermine stability rather than contribute to it.

Asserting that the present CEC was unfit to ensure fair elections, the SCBA called for him to step down to achieve their objectives of impartiality and equal opportunity for all stakeholders.

