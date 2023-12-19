Tuesday, December 19, 2023
PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in its special recovery drive has recovered Rs 630 million from defaulting units through its 22 directorates across Punjab during last 15 days. The recovery drive is underway, on the directive of PESSI Commissioner Nadia Saqib, to ensure ensure recovery of long-pending contributions of the relevant units along with the regular collection of monthly workers’ contribution, according to PESSI spokesman here Monday. He elaborated that local directorate office Lahore collected Rs 125 million, Model Town and Shahdra offices Rs 70 million and 67 million respectively. All the offices in Lahore are so far on the top with regard to performance in the recovery drive. Nadia Saqib directed the other directorates to gear up their recovery from defaulters so that the collected amount could be utilized for the welfare of laborers and their dependents, which is the major role of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702938680.jpg

