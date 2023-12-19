Tuesday, December 19, 2023
PHC grants bail to PTI KP general secy, two MPs

APP
December 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Justice Peshawar High Court hear­ing (PHC), Sahibzada Asadullah on Monday granted bail to PTI’s pro­vincial general secretary Asghar Khan and former MLAs Ali Khan Jadoon and Nazir Ahmad Abbasi.

The court accepted the bail appli­cations of the three PTI leaders and directed each to submit Rs100,000 surety bonds along with guaran­tees of two persons for each.

The court also ordered the peti­tioners to appear before the con­cerned court in Abbottabad by December 30. The three leaders were booked by police station Bu­kot Abbottabad for organizing a workers’ convention in violation of Section 144.

