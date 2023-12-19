PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of flood-affected families in Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to speed up the process of rehabilitating families affected by previous floods in Balochistan and rebuilding their houses.

He was chairing a meeting in Quetta today to review the progress on administrative work in Balochistan.

In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding Balochistan's water reservoirs, construction of houses, minerals, communication, law and justice, fisheries and other sectors.

The Prime Minister issued instructions to the relevant authorities to solve the problems of water supply in Balochistan as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister was also briefed regarding the reconstruction of infrastructure in the province after the 2022 floods.

The Prime Minister was apprised of the progress of making mining a regular sector in Balochistan.

He said the future of the people of Balochistan is linked to national and international investment in the mining and mineral sector in the province.

The Prime Minister also instructed to improve the transportation system of the country and establish a system for issuing safety certificates for vehicles. He said an effective database should be created for the issuance and verification of vehicle licenses.

On the occasion, he directed to form a special patrol force to stop illegal fishing on the country's coasts. He said an effective patrolling force consisting of local people should be formed to stop the movement of illegal trawlers in Gwadar.