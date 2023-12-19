PM stresses Pakistan's potential for economic, political uplift

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Pakistan has great potential for economic progress and political stability.

Talking to students of various universities of Balochistan in Quetta on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is one of the most populous countries of the world with massive youth bulge full of energy, creativity and innovation.

He said Pakistan's natural resources and its geo-economic position are vital to foster economic progress in the country.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister urged overseas Pakistanis to take responsibility of bearing expenditure of education of needy students under a self-declared national emergency.

He also emphasized on greater collaboration among Pakistani universities to enhance students' exposure.

Praising teachers' vital role in shaping future of generations, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged them to play role to help youth realize their full potential.

Highlighting significance of career counseling, the Prime Minister said efforts were being made to make a mechanism in which career counseling will be linked with the industry.

He said the policy will help find more opportunities for the youth in country.

To a question regarding repatriation of illegal immigrants, he said Pakistan remains a host country for over four million Afghans for over five decades.

He said Pakistan's record to host immigrants is far better than any other country in the world.

The Prime Minister said currently Pakistan is facing few limitations regarding security and economy, therefore, the government is unable to continue supporting illegal immigrants.