Police arrest kite seller with 300 kites

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police, following the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, are actively working to curb kite flying. They successfully apprehended a kite seller, seizing 300 kites and rolls of kite flying string, as confirmed by a police spokesperson on Monday.

In a separate operation within Taxila, police conducted a raid in their jurisdiction, resulting in the arrest of Muhammad Hassan and the recovery of 300 kites along with kite flying string rolls.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, has urged police teams to intensify their efforts against both kite sellers and flyers.