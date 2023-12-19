Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have registered 158 cases against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Monday. Total 3603 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers while 158 cases were registered during last 24 hours. All possible steps were being taken to improve the traffic situation on the city roads and facilitate the citizens, he added. The spokesman informed that police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were + taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers