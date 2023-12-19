President urges enhanced ties with Egypt, Oman, Bosnia, Sri Lanka, Cyprus

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for increasing cooperation with Egypt, Oman, Bosnia, Sri Lanka and Cyprus in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.

He was talking to the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioner of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Republic of Cyprus and the Democratic Socialist of Sri Lanka, in Islamabad today.

The envoys presented their diplomatic credentials to the President and separately called on him.

Welcoming the ambassador-designate of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, the President highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its bilateral relations with Egypt reflected by shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinities and values between the people of the two brotherly countries.

He emphasized the need for increasing the trade, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The President expressed Pakistan's deep concern over the killing of innocent people and the tremendous damage done to the public property in Gaza by the Israeli security forces.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate of Bosnia and

Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic, the President said Pakistan deeply valued its friendship with Bosnia and Herzegovina based on brotherhood and mutual trust.

He highlighted that there is tremendous scope to further increase cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and people-to-people contacts.

The Ambassador said that he would work to further promote political, economic and cultural relations.

While speaking to the High Commission-designate of Sri Lanka, Admiral Retired Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne, the President said that relations between the Sri Lanka and Pakistan had grown from strengthen to strength over last seven decades.

He underlined the need for enhancing and strengthening cultural linkages between the two countries, besides exchanging visits at the political and cultural levels.