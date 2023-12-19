PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 925.35 more points, a negative change of 1.40 percent, closing at 65,204.68 points against 66,130.02 points the previous trading day. A total of 1,890,424,261 shares valuing Rs.24.595 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,741,361,884 shares valuing Rs. 29.976 billion the last day. Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 107 of them recorded gains and 264 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 10 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 444,141,868 shares at Rs.1.90 per share, K-Electric with 392,747,456 shares at Rs.5.83 per share and Cnergyico PK with 205,409,424 shares at Rs.5.90 per share. Hoechst Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.49.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,249.00, whereas the runner-up wasMehmood Textile Mills with a Rs.25.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.525.00. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.250.00 per share closing at Rs9,750.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres with Rs.142.50 decline to close at Rs.1,757.50.