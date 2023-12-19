Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Punishment handed down for oil theft, sexual assault

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Attock-Additional Sessions Judge Pindigheb, Muhammad Qamar Zaman Bhatti, has sentenced Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Ashraf to nine years in prison each, along with a fine of Rs 6 lac. The duo was found guilty of stealing crude oil from the main pipeline of an oil company.
In a separate case, the same judge awarded a two-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs 50 thousand to Muhammad Aftab. Aftab was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and recording the incident. 
In another instance of sexual assault, Additional Sessions Judge Attock, Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial, handed down a life sentence and a fine of one lac rupees to Haris Ali. The convict had assaulted a seven-year-old girl as she was returning home from school.

