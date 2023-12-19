Punjab CM approves desilting of 15300 miles long canals

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting in which approval for desilting 15300 miles long ca­nals was accorded.

A committee comprising Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Irrigation, Agriculture and Mines has been constituted to formulate the mode of desilting.

CM Mohsin Naqvi said that water will be provided to 3-4 lacs acres of land with the com­pletion of desilting campaign across the province.

Secretary Irrigation Wa­sif Khursheed while giving a briefing on the desilting cam­paign to be carried out after ten years apprised that the canals of Mangla Dam will be closed down from 26th December to 13th January in the first phase. The canals of Tarbela Dam will be closed down from 13th Jan­uary to 31st January in the sec­ond phase.

The desilting campaign will be launched from 26th Decem­ber in three phases after the clo­sure of canals in Punjab.

The campaign of desilting will be formally launched from the first week of January across the province. LIMS will provide a satellite image of desilting situ­ation across the province.

The data will be uploaded on the Irrigation Monitoring App at 10am daily. The police will reg­ister a case and initiate an ac­tion on finding an illegal water theft channel during the desilt­ing campaign.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chairman P&D, Additional IG, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information, Secretary C&W, Commissioner and other offi­cials attended the meeting.

CM chairs 33rd PSCA meeting

The 33rd meeting of the Pun­jab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), held under the chair of Caretak­er Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, approved the DIC-3 pro­ject across 17 districts.

In the first phase, the safe city project is set to be deployed in Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha and Sheikhupura, with 831 camer­as slated for installation across these districts.

Subsequently, 1234 CCTV cam­eras will be installed in Attock, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan while over 500 cameras will be installed in Jhelum, Murree, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh and several oth­er districts in the third phase. The meeting also deliberated on establishing safe city author­ity in the remaining districts of the province. IG police, Addl IG, chairman P&D, secretary home department, CCPO and others at­tended the meeting.

SBP Governor calls on CM Punjab

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ah­mad called on Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Monday.

Prevailing economic situation, matters relating to the Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Provin­cial Cooperative Bank were dis­cussed during the meeting.

CM Naqvi expressed his com­mitment to increasing produc­tion by implementing measures such as providing subsidies and soft loans to the farmers. Rec­ognising the need to alleviate the financial burden on small-scale farmers, he emphasised that fostering higher produc­tion is paramount. The antici­pated positive outcomes include widespread benefits from en­hanced economic activities in the agricultural and other sec­tors, he noted.

The CM also highlighted the significance of achieving record cotton production in Punjab, projecting substantial savings of two billion dollars in foreign ex­change. The CM pointed out that the rice export from Punjab has exceeded two billion dollars as the provincial government is fol­lowing a policy of providing com­prehensive facilities to investors and industrialists, foreseeing positive ramifications in the form of a thriving stock exchange.

Recognising that enhanced production of cotton, rice and other crops will contribute pos­itively to the national economy, the SBP governor expressed op­timism about the future eco­nomic landscape and com­mended the CM for his valuable initiatives to improve different sectors including agriculture.