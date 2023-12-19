Rampant street crimes shake twin cities

ISLAMABAD-Recent incidents of violent dacoity in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have not only claimed the lives of four men, including a police officer and his son but also highlighted glaring lapses in the cities’ security. Despite police efforts to gather evidence and record eyewitness statements, the culprits remain at large, leaving residents fearful and questioning law enforcement’s effectiveness.

A distressing surge in street crimes, resulting in brutal murders and injuries, has forced many citizens indoors for their safety. Criticism mounts against the top police officials in both cities for failing to curb this drastic rise in criminal activities.

In one tragic event, Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf of Islamabad Capital Police and his son Zeeshan Ashraf were ruthlessly shot dead by armed bike lifters-cum-dacoits in Sector G-11/4. The perpetrators, confronted by Ashraf, resorted to gunfire, taking the lives of both father and son. Another incident in Sector G-9/4 saw three friends, including two Afghan refugees, robbed at gunpoint. Tragically, one of them lost his life for resisting the criminals. Rawalpindi faced its share of horror as well. Abid Hussain, a sensitive department spy, fell victim to armed dacoits on Bashindot Road, losing his life in a robbery. Similarly, a 70-year-old man was shot and injured in the Sadiqabad area for refusing to comply with robbers’ demands. Citizens express grave concerns over the deteriorating safety in the capital and Rawalpindi, with many feeling unsafe and contemplating relocation. The lack of effective policing, evident in reduced patrols and fewer checkpoints, is cited as a significant contributor to the surge in street crimes.

Calls for immediate action echo across the populace. Government employees, labourers, students, and residents from various walks of life plea for enhanced security measures. They urge law enforcement authorities to bolster street patrolling, fortify security, and provide citizens with the protection they deserve.

Despite attempts to reach out for official statements, no response was received from the Islamabad and Rawalpindi police regarding these alarming spikes in street crimes and loss of lives.