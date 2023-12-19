RDA issues notices to firms for unapproved housing promotions

Rawalpindi-The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under the directive of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, issued notices on Monday to seven advertising companies. These companies—Reliable Group of Marketing Pvt Ltd, AA Marketing, Lead Marketing, Estate Hives Marketing Pvt Ltd, AK Marketing Pvt Ltd, Win Win Marketing, and Lions Gate Marketing Pvt Ltd—were cautioned regarding their promotion of unapproved or illegal housing schemes. Notably, these schemes include Ruden Enclave, New Metro City, Faisal Town Phase-II, and Blue World City.

According to the RDA spokesman, the promotion of such schemes without the necessary legal sanction from the RDA is a violation of Section 46 (1) of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021. This section explicitly prohibits sponsors from advertising the sale of plots or housing units without the prior approval of the Authority.

The DG RDA emphasized that the advertisement of illegal housing schemes misleads the public, implying approval and legality where none exists. It was stressed that until a project receives a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RDA Rawalpindi, it cannot be considered an authorized or legal undertaking.

Addressing these concerns, the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa directed the immediate removal of all promotional materials related to these illegal schemes. This action aims to prevent substantial financial transactions from the public, safeguarding them against investing in unapproved, fraudulent, or unlawful housing societies.

Furthermore, the legal status of projects is readily available on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or can be directly obtained from the MP&TE Directorate RDA. Failure to comply with the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021 may result in legal action by the RDA against these companies and their organizations.