Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

December 19, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed the 5th consecutive recovery session as it gained 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.25. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.2and Rs286 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.03 to close at Rs 309.35 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.98; whereas a decrease of Rs2.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.53 compared to the last closing of Rs361.55. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs77.11 and Rs75.49 respectively.

