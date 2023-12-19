Rustam Punjab Dangal, Fastest Athlete event to be held in 2024: Wahab 

LAHORE - Ad­viser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz and DG Sports Pun­jab Dr Asif Tufail announced the sports events to be held under Annual Sports Calendar 2024-25 during a press confer­ence held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Wahab Riaz said the competi­tions of Rustam Punjab Dangal and Fastest Athlete of Punjab will be organized under An­nual Sports Calendar 2024-25 while the prize money of Rus­tam Punjab Dangal will be Rs 4 million. “The interested in­dividuals can participate in the Fastest Athlete of Punjab com­petition through open trials. The winner of Fastest Athlete of Punjab competition will be given a stipend of Rs 70,000.” Wahab added: “Initially, we have divided our programme into two parts – U-16 and pro­fessional. In professional cate­gory, 18 sports disciplines have been selected in which Sports Board Punjab will form its own teams. “In the first phase, we are working on six games - athletics, badminton, football, hockey, volleyball and tennis. The competitions of these six games will be held from Jan 14 to 20, 2024 in which the prize money of Rs 16.5 million will be distributed.” He said 90 players from these six games will be awarded stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 per month for one year respectively in diamond, gold and silver categories.