Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Schedule of PML-N's parliamentary board meetings changed

8:49 PM | December 19, 2023
National

The schedule of meetings for the central parliamentary board of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been changed, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to party sources, the central parliamentary board will be interviewing women candidates for reserved seats next Wednesday.

Previously, interviews for all candidates for women and minority reserved seats were scheduled for the same day, Wednesday.

The 14th session of the PML-N’s central parliamentary board will be convened shortly, and the announcement of the new date for interviews of candidates for reserved seats for minorities will be made at a later time.

