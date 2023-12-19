SGA, SU start training centre for CSS exam preparation

LARKANA-Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Larkana chapter and Sindh University (SU) Larkana campus set up a training center for CSS exam preparation for the poor students of Sindh. In the centre, free classes were planned for male and female students.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Sindh University Larkana campus, on Monday. Larkana Division Commissioner Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Larkana campus Prof Syed Athar Ali Shah, SGA Secretary Education Paryal Khan Khoso, General Secretary Syed Javed Shah, Niaz Hussain Jagirani, Prof Hamdullah, Principal of Government Arts and Commerce College Professor Rizwan Gul, Dr Shahnawaz Shaikh, Dr Muhammad Khan Shaikh and others attended the opening ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Abdul Waheed Sheikh said that the youth should work hard, study late into the night and broaden their studies so that one-day success becomes their destiny. He said that students should value their parents and have a positive attitude with them.

He said that Einstein, the world’s greatest scientist, did not have any writing but he worked hard through his mind. Abdul Waheed Shaikh also said that young people also have the same mind--- if you work hard, you will also become a great officer of the country.