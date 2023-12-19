Shahid Khaqan says won’t contest in election

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said he won’t contest the election.

In a media interaction in Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan, a stalwart of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ducked questions with regard to forming a new political party or quitting the PML-N.

On a question estranged PML-N leader said, neither Nawaz Sharif contacted him, “nor I felt any need of it”.

“General elections will be held definitely on February 08,” replying another question he said.

On a question former prime minister said that the conditions of level playing field are similar, which were in the past when the PTI was came to power. “What is level playing, it is the constitution and the law,” he further said.

On a question about “malicious intent” in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir cases, he said there are same courts and the judicial system, justice will be served if not now, after five to six years.

“I am facing cases in NAB courts for four years over attending a meeting,” Shahid Khaqan said.

“Present NAB chairman is unaware that the people’s lives are being destroyed, who will be accountable for this injustice in the country,” he questioned.

Earlier reports suggested that the former premier will formally announce his decision to part ways with the PML-N in coming days.

The veteran politician had earlier asserted that he would not contest in the general elections, terming the upcoming polls as ‘pointless.