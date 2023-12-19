Sindh CM increases annual grant of IDA RIEU to Rs15m, donates three pianos

KARACHI-The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar Monday declared that the annual grant of IDA RIEU will be raised from Rs10 million to Rs15 million.

Additionally, he has supplied three pianos specifically for children with disabilities. He made this announcement while speaking at the opening ceremony of the inclusive Youth Parliament at IDA RIEU. President of IDA RIEU Welfare Association, Nadira Panjwani, Secretary of the Department of Differently-abled Persons, Taha Farooqi, and others received the president. He said that the IDA RIEU was doing a great service for the cause of education of differently-abled children, therefore, he has decided to increase their grant from Rs10 million to Rs15 million. The CM watched the differently-abled children playing the piano. The four children had one piano, therefore, he announced to get them three more pianos so that they could enjoy playing their favourite music. Speaking on the occasion, Baqar lauded the role of IDA RIEU Schools and Colleges for the Blind and Deaf for taking this important initiative and congratulated all the participants selected for the significant event.

The CM said that the Youth Parliament aimed at empowering diverse young voices for an inclusive Pakistan. “I can see that it is inspired by the vision and mission of the IDA RIEU Welfare Association, which has been serving the cause of persons with disabilities for over a century,” he maintained.

“The IDA RIEU Welfare Association endeavours towards providing quality education and rehabilitation services for the differently-abled, empowering them and ensuring inclusiveness and equality,” he said and added that the IDA RIEU was playing a lead role in creating a more accessible and equitable Pakistan. He said that with the efforts of IDA RIEU thousands of students have had the chance to nurture their talents and contribute to the world. “Our country grows stronger and more vibrant with each passing day,” he said. The Youth Parliament is an opportunity to celebrate pluralism as a nation; however, this diversity also comes with challenges and responsibilities to ensure that all our citizens enjoy equal rights, opportunities, and benefits in every aspect of life and that our citizens are involved in decision-making processes, the CM said.

He added that this initiative would have a dual impact and it would help participants of the parliament understand the legislative process, study and debate the current laws, and collaborate to suggest solutions for a stronger Pakistan. He said that the draft policy solutions prepared by IDA RIEU would help us understand the perspective of youth, their vision for an inclusive and strong Pakistan, and how they want their vision to be implemented. Baqar urged IDA RIEU Youth Parliament participants to participate actively in this event with enthusiasm, curiosity, and respect. “Do not be afraid to ask questions, to share your views, to disagree politely, or to agree constructively, and do not be shy to listen attentively, to learn something new, to appreciate someone else’s contribution, or to acknowledge their achievement,”