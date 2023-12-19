Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Sindh Election Commissioner, CS discuss arrangements for upcoming general election

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah called on the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam here on Monday and discussed arrangements for the upcoming general elections in detail. The chief secretary said that the Sindh government had made all necessary preparations for holding fair and peaceful elections. “Security and transport plans and other necessary arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the elections,” he said, adding that all facilities would be provided to the Election Commission for holding transparent elections. The Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah said that the Election Commission had completed all necessary preparations to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024.
“The Election Commission was fully prepared for conducting free, fair, and impartial elections,” he said, adding that as per directives of ECP, CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to ensure transparency. The Provincial Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission was committed to providing a secure environment for the elections. Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh, Ali Asghar Siyal, was also present on the occasion.

