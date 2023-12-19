Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Sindh Governor Tessori meets Balighur Rehman

December 19, 2023
LAHORE  -  Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and his Sindh counterpart Kamran Khan Tessori met and discussed matters of mutual interest besides ways to promote inter-provincial relations during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that everyone should play a positive role for a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan. He said that the improvement and stability in the country’s economy bodes well for a bright future. The Governor Punjab further said that the exchange of educational and business delegations will strengthen inter provincial coordination. He further stated that both the provinces can benefit from each other’s experiences in various fields. He informed his counterpart from Sindh about the steps taken to improve the quality of universities in the province. He said that educated youth are the asset of the country. He emphasized that along with education, there is a need to focus on their character building. On this occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori appreciated the initiative of opening the Governor House Lahore to the public in an organised manner.

