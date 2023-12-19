Tuesday, December 19, 2023
SU issues provisional merit lists for 2024 admissions

STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro has issued the first provisional merit list for admissions in BS (Third Year), MBA, LLM, BEd (Two and a half years) and BEd (one and a half years and two and a half years) morning and evening programmes for the academic year 2024. The university spokesperson informed on Monday that as per the information provided by the director admissions Prof Dr Ayaz Kerio, the provisional merit list for admissions in the aforementioned programmes for the academic year 2024 has been issued on the university’s website. Two days until December 18 and 19 has been allocated for objections. The university spokesperson mentioned that any objections on the provisional merit list would be addressed, and the final merit list would be compiled after resolving the objections and the challans would then be uploaded to the e-portal of candidates. According to him, a provisional merit list of BEd (one and a half years) in the Laar campus Badin and BS third-year English programmes in the Larkana campus has also been issued.

STAFF REPORT

