Technical, vocational training centres being upgraded in Balochistan

QUETTA - Secretary Labour and Manpower Abdul Khaliq Mandukhel on Monday said that technical and vocational training centres across the province were being upgraded to modern lines for the provision of technical education to students. He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of awarding the shield to the principal of Technical Training Centre (TTC) Quetta, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi. He appreciated the efforts of the principal and other staff of TTC Quetta. The Secretary of Labour and Manpower said that competent officers and employees were the backbone of any department because the department could perform better only with their efforts. He said that the importance of technical education has increased in the context of the China– Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).