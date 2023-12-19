Telenor Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

ISLAMABAD-Following recent news regarding Telenor Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) and its flagship platform, Easypaisa, have assured their valued customers that their operations remain unaffected. TMB and Easypaisa are not part of the recent transaction, and customers’ deposits are completely secure.

We are an independent financial institution, licensed and governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Our dedicated shareholders, Telenor B.V. and Ant Group, remain fully committed to TMB’s ongoing transformation into a Digital Retail Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. This commitment ensures a bright future for our customers and employees, offering a wider range of products and services within a robust digital banking framework.

We understand that questions may arise during times of change. We urge you to disregard any unsubstantiated rumors and continue to trust in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Your confidence is our foundation, and our operations will continue seamlessly.

Our mission remains unwavering, to build a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan where everyone has access to safe, reliable, and affordable financial services. We are grateful for your trust and look forward to serving you long into the future.