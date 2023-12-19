Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Telenor Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

Telenor Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale
PR
December 19, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Following recent news regarding Telenor Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) and its flagship platform, Easypaisa, have assured their valued customers that their operations remain unaffected. TMB and Easypaisa are not part of the recent transaction, and customers’ deposits are completely secure.
We are an independent financial institution, licensed and governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Our dedicated shareholders, Telenor B.V. and Ant Group, remain fully committed to TMB’s ongoing transformation into a Digital Retail Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. This commitment ensures a bright future for our customers and employees, offering a wider range of products and services within a robust digital banking framework.
We understand that questions may arise during times of change. We urge you to disregard any unsubstantiated rumors and continue to trust in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and security. Your confidence is our foundation, and our operations will continue seamlessly.
Our mission remains unwavering, to build a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan where everyone has access to safe, reliable, and affordable financial services. We are grateful for your trust and look forward to serving you long into the future.

Cartoon

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023