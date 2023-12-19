Total number of registered voters stands at 128.5m: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed the comprehensive data, outlining the total number of registered voters across the nation.
This release came as part of the ECP’s commitment to transparency and providing citizens with accurate electoral information.
As per the latest voters’ data unveiled by the ECP, the total number of registered voters stands at 128,585,760. Within this demographic, 69,263,704 individuals identify as male, constituting a significant portion of the electorate. Simultaneously, the female voter count is recorded at 59,322,056, showcasing a strong and active participation of women in the electoral process. This disclosure is in line with the Election Commission’s ongoing efforts to maintain an updated and accessible record of the nation’s voting population. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday reserved verdict pertaining to the petition challenging PTI’s intra-party polls. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] has recently conducted intra-party polls over the directives by the electoral watchdog and reached consensus to elect Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as its chairman. A five-member commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, conducted hearing on the petition filed by 14 PTI members against the intra-party polls. PTI legal counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, in his argument, said that the tenure of a party’s chairman was five years and the duration of the panel is three years. The intra-party polls are unnecessary when the chairman is elected unopposed. He said the ECP had given a verdict on February 22 that specified that any individual who was not a party member could not cast a vote in party elections.