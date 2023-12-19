Total number of registered voters stands at 128.5m: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disclosed the comprehen­sive data, outlining the total number of registered voters across the nation.

This release came as part of the ECP’s commitment to transparency and providing citizens with accurate electoral information.

As per the latest voters’ data un­veiled by the ECP, the total num­ber of registered voters stands at 128,585,760. Within this demo­graphic, 69,263,704 individuals iden­tify as male, constituting a significant portion of the electorate. Simultaneously, the female voter count is recorded at 59,322,056, showcasing a strong and active partic­ipation of women in the electoral process. This dis­closure is in line with the Election Commission’s on­going efforts to maintain an updated and accessible re­cord of the nation’s voting population. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) yesterday re­served verdict pertaining to the petition challenging PTI’s intra-party polls. Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] has recently conducted in­tra-party polls over the di­rectives by the elector­al watchdog and reached consensus to elect Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan as its chairman. A five-member commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, con­ducted hearing on the pe­tition filed by 14 PTI mem­bers against the intra-party polls. PTI legal counsel Bar­rister Ali Zafar, in his argu­ment, said that the tenure of a party’s chairman was five years and the duration of the panel is three years. The intra-party polls are un­necessary when the chair­man is elected unopposed. He said the ECP had given a verdict on February 22 that specified that any indi­vidual who was not a par­ty member could not cast a vote in party elections.