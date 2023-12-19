TPL Properties appoints SSH as lead design consultant on mangrove project in Pakistan

KARACHI-TPL Developments (Private) Limited (TPLD), the development arm of TPL Properties Limited, has announced the appointment of renowned design-led architectural and engineering consultancy SSH for the design of the Mangrove, a sprawling 40-acre mixed-use development in Karachi. The project is funded through TPL’s REIT Fund I, which is managed by TPL REIT Management Company Limited.

This project reflects its stakeholders’ unwavering commitment to sustainable and climate-conscious developments, incorporating green building practices, integrating energy-efficient systems and infrastructure, and meticulously preserving the surrounding natural environment. The design will pay particular attention to the conservation of the mangroves and the adjacent biodiversity park.

“This waterfront development represents a paradigm shift to traditional approach and redefines sustainable living by intricately blending biodiversity and community-centric design” said Rizwan Karim, CEO of TPLD. “Our engagement with international firms ensures that the project brings best global industry practices in Design and Construction to Pakistan that will elevate the real estate profile of the country.”

SSH, a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 62 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in successfully delivering sizable and complex projects in the region to the Mangrove project.