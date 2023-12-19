Tribals demand completion of Pak-Afghan Gursal route

MOHMAND - Members of Baro Khel and Sultan Khel tribes in tehsil Halimzai on Monday staged a protest demon­stration against the district ad­ministration and blocked main Pak-Afghan Gursal route at Sultan Khel area in Halimzai.

Besides the tribesmen, women, children and elders took part in the protest blocking main Gursal Road for all king of vehicular traf­fic. The purpose of the demonstra­tion was to draw attention of the government and authorities con­cerned towards the long-standing issues being faced by the local res­idents. They demanded early reso­lution of the issues.

While talking to the media per­sons, the tribesmen said that the fund allocated for the construc­tion of the road was Rs16 million, but most of the fund was shifted to Swat district by the former PTI chief minister Mahmood Khan.

They claimed that the then chief minister Mahmood Khan inau­gurated the construction work on Gursal trade route in 2019 but road could not be complet­ed which was creating numerous problems for the local residents.

They said their primary griev­ances were delay in construction work on the Gursal trade route with Afghanistan for the last four years, as well as the unsched­uled power outages in the region. They stressed the need for imme­diate action to resume develop­ment work on Pak-Afghan Gursal route, which had been stalled for the past four years.

Moreover, the protesters high­lighted the lack of essential servic­es such as power supply and inter­net facilities, despite the presence of a functional grid station and telephone exchange in the area.