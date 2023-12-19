Tribals demand completion of Pak-Afghan Gursal route

MOHMAND - Members of Baro Khel and Sultan Khel tribes in tehsil Halimzai on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the district administration and blocked main Pak-Afghan Gursal route at Sultan Khel area in Halimzai.
Besides the tribesmen, women, children and elders took part in the protest blocking main Gursal Road for all king of vehicular traffic. The purpose of the demonstration was to draw attention of the government and authorities concerned towards the long-standing issues being faced by the local residents. They demanded early resolution of the issues.
While talking to the media persons, the tribesmen said that the fund allocated for the construction of the road was Rs16 million, but most of the fund was shifted to Swat district by the former PTI chief minister Mahmood Khan.
They claimed that the then chief minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the construction work on Gursal trade route in 2019 but road could not be completed which was creating numerous problems for the local residents.
They said their primary grievances were delay in construction work on the Gursal trade route with Afghanistan for the last four years, as well as the unscheduled power outages in the region. They stressed the need for immediate action to resume development work on Pak-Afghan Gursal route, which had been stalled for the past four years.
Moreover, the protesters highlighted the lack of essential services such as power supply and internet facilities, despite the presence of a functional grid station and telephone exchange in the area.