Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Two die as building collapses after ‘cylinder blast’ in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Two persons dead, while six injured after the two-story building located in Karachi’s Machar Colony area collapsed due to a ‘cylinder blast’, on Monday. According to the rescue officials, as many as two people lost their lives while six others including women sustained injuries as the two-floor building collapsed after a cylinder blast.
The initial reports indicated that the explosion was of a cylinder, meanwhile, the rescue officials pulled out six injured people, including women, from the building debris and shifted them to the nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

OUR STAFF REPORT

