Voters eye on political parties’ manifestos for solution of pending problems

PESHAWAR - In demo­cratic setups all over the world including Pakistan, manifestos play a significant role in decid­ing the fate of political and re­ligious parties during general election and take the countries forward on path of prosperity.

Prior to general election, po­litical leaders announce their parties’ manifestos for informa­tion of millions of electorates about their future programmes and priorities for well being of masses and resolution of the country’s problems if voted to power.

Despite announcement of the election schedule by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), most of political and religious parties have yet to announce manifestos.

“The people of KP eagerly awaited for the political parties’ manifestos for solution of their problems such as unemploy­ment, poverty, price hike and il­literacy,” said Prof Dr H R Hilali, former Chairman Political Sci­ence Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

“Except PPP chairman Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari, who has re­cently announced key points of his party’s election manifesto including construction of three million houses for poor, launch­ing of welfare cards for labour­ers, patients and farmers be­sides increasing BISP assistance during various public address­es in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the other political parties have yet to announced salient features of manifestos and long delay in this regard may counterproduc­tive for it to attract voters dur­ing election campaigns,” he said.

He said that thousands of graduate voters wanted digni­fied jobs and any political party have a solid programme for em­ployment creation would take an edge over others on Febru­ary 8, 2024.

Dr Hilali said that unfortu­nately, unemployment has in­creased in last few decades in the country due to lacklustre approach of the past govern­ments.

He claimed that unemploy­ment rate in Pakistan was 6.42 percent in 2022, a 0.08 percent increase from 2021 while in 2020 it was 6.55 percent, show­ing a 1.72 percent increase from 2019 besides 4.83 percent in 2018, a 0.75 percent increase from 2018.

He said over 21 million voters were added to the electoral rolls since 2018 elections in Pakistan where the number of women voters had swelled from 46.73 million in last polls to 58.47 mil­lion in 2023 due to population explosion that put extra bur­den on all resources besides in­creasing unemployment and il­literacy.

He said the number of male voters had jumped from 59.22 million in 2018 to 68.50 mil­lion till July 25, 2023. ECP sta­tistics further revealed that approximately 127 million reg­istered voters would exer­cise their right of franchise in the upcoming general election out of whom about 72.31 mil­lion (56.9pc) were registered in Punjab, 26.65 million in Sindh (21pc), 21.69 million voters (17.1pc) in KP while 5.28 mil­lion (4.2pc) in Balochistan.

In Pakistan, the total regis­tered voters in 2018 were 106 million including 59.22 million male and 46.73 million female voters, showing 12.49 million difference between both sexes while in July 2023 the number jumped to a record 127 million.

This significant difference of 12.49 million was further in­creased to an all time high of 12.72 million when 62.55 mil­lion men and 49.83 million women were found eligible to cast vote next year.

The ECP statistics has dis­closed that there were around 57.1 million youth aged be­tween 18 and 35, making up 45pc of those, who are eligible to vote.

The number of voters aged 36 to 45 years comes to 27.79 mil­lion ie 21.88pc and the two age groups if seen together com­prise 84.81 million voters or two-third of the total 127 mil­lion voters in Pakistan.

Dr Hilali said that young vot­ers, especially females repre­senting nearly 50 percent of the population, would be a key fac­tor in deciding fate of political parties on February 8 election.

He said that about 22 million children aged 5-16 years were still out-of-schools (OSC) in the country including 4.7 million in KP due to poverty and socioec­onomic imbalances and bring­ing them under education net would be a big challenge for fu­ture political government.