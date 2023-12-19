Whistle blowing of election mania

ISLAMABAD - It seems the poli­ticians mostly in rural areas were waiting for a ‘whistle’ to ac­tually start elec­tion activities in their constituencies. The midnight an­nouncement of polls schedule, after the intervention of the Supreme Court, has motivated the aspirants - who were in much of dubiety about the polls.

Despite the announcement of elec­tion date and repeated assurances by the ECP, the ambiguous statement of senior politicians, concerns over law and order situation and most recent suspension of a notification of the electoral watchdog by LHC were the contributory factors behind the un­certainty about the elections.

The political factions are currently in the process of awarding tick­ets to the suitable candidates. Both the parties and many of the candidates are still indecisive to finalize their future course of ac­tions. In some of the cases, the political parties are confused to choose one candidate in more than four to five choices. On the other hand, some candidates have more than two offers to contest from their symbols.

The duration near the gener­al elections always exposes the disloyalties of the politicians as many turncoats come up openly.

There is a long list of turncoats ‘Lotay’ in the political parties - who were not even shy to change more than three to four parties. Interestingly, the leadership, de­spite knowing their special trait, gives them space in the parties.

Political gurus, over the accep­tance of turncoats, argue that the electables in most of the political parties are often acceptable to all the parties. The current time period, around one-and-half months before the election date, is the actual time for these mi­gratory political birds to change their destination.

In the election campaign, the politicians have to play with the hearts of the voters by their tall-claims and promises. Most of the poor voters of the constitu­encies have no choice but to lis­ten to their speeches. It has hardly been observed that the politicians were unwelcomed in the areas during the campaigns. Only a few incidents, in the re­cent past, were reported when the area of the voters mistreated the politicians in their areas. The voter turnout, unfortunately, has never crossed 50 percent in our country as half of the population considers the elections day as a public holiday. Background dis­cussions with the politicians and voters of the constituencies give the impression that only in a one day after announcement of polls schedule the election activity has gained momentum. The politi­cians have now turned up to the constituencies and started giving importance to them by attending the marriages, school functions, funerals, etc. It was also seen that some have started visiting homes of voters to offer Fateha to the be­reaved family members over the deaths of their relatives. An extra activity observed by the voters that the arrangements of meals in the houses of political contenders have also started which may like­ly to continue till the date of elec­tion. This scene can be observed in many of the constituencies es­pecially in rural areas.