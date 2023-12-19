Winter wheezes

In winter’s grasp, individuals with respiratory challenges face intensified difficulties. Plummeting temperatures worsen symptoms, constrict airways, and heighten in­fection susceptibility, posing a for­midable threat, especially for those with asthma or chronic bronchitis.

Respiratory infections surge in winter, escalating risks for vul­nerable individuals and strain­ing healthcare systems. Address­ing this requires increased medical attention and a concerted effort to reinforce preventive measures.

Our community must recognize and address the unique challenges faced by respiratory patients in win­ter. Beyond personal comfort, it’s a collective responsibility to create an environment acknowledging and accommodating their specific needs.

While enjoying the winter won­derland, let’s not overlook the si­lent struggles of neighbours bat­tling respiratory ailments. Raising awareness, promoting prevention, and extending empathy can forge a more inclusive and supportive com­munity where winter’s chill doesn’t worsen the plight of those bur­dened by respiratory challenges.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.