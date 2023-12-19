Winter wheezes

In winter’s grasp, individuals with respiratory challenges face intensified difficulties. Plummeting temperatures worsen symptoms, constrict airways, and heighten infection susceptibility, posing a formidable threat, especially for those with asthma or chronic bronchitis.
Respiratory infections surge in winter, escalating risks for vulnerable individuals and straining healthcare systems. Addressing this requires increased medical attention and a concerted effort to reinforce preventive measures.
Our community must recognize and address the unique challenges faced by respiratory patients in winter. Beyond personal comfort, it’s a collective responsibility to create an environment acknowledging and accommodating their specific needs.
While enjoying the winter wonderland, let’s not overlook the silent struggles of neighbours battling respiratory ailments. Raising awareness, promoting prevention, and extending empathy can forge a more inclusive and supportive community where winter’s chill doesn’t worsen the plight of those burdened by respiratory challenges.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.