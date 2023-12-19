WSSP officers get training in ‘asset management’

PESHAWAR - The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) completed a three-month online training programme on Monday in ‘Asset Management and Energy Optimisation’ for 19 officers and staff members.
The training was conducted in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and German experts provided online instruction to the officers.
During the training course, participants were educated on various aspects of solid waste management, tube wells, and efficient energy utilisation through 12 modules. After each module, participants were tested, followed by a comprehensive examination. The primary objective of the training programme is to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the effective utilization of resources to reduce costs.