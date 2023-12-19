WSSP officers get training in ‘asset management’

PESHAWAR - The Water and Sani­tation Services Pesha­war (WSSP) complet­ed a three-month online training programme on Monday in ‘Asset Man­agement and Energy Op­timisation’ for 19 officers and staff members.

The training was con­ducted in collaboration with the Japan Interna­tional Cooperation Agen­cy (JICA), and German experts provided online instruction to the officers.

During the training course, participants were educated on various as­pects of solid waste man­agement, tube wells, and efficient energy utilisa­tion through 12 modules. After each module, par­ticipants were tested, fol­lowed by a comprehen­sive examination. The primary objective of the training programme is to enhance operational effi­ciency and ensure the ef­fective utilization of re­sources to reduce costs.