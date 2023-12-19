WU Mardan recognised as frontrunner 

MARDAN - The Women University Mardan has been recognised as a frontrunner in the region and has earned on-stage acknowledgement for its unwavering commitment to excellence.
The university’s management has been selected for this prestigious honour. The Higher Education Data Repository Division (HEDR) has played a pivotal role in advancing the landscape of higher education data management.
HEDR has unveiled an online data collection portal for the submission of Higher Education Statistics across Pakistan.
This portal, designed to streamline data submission processes by conducting extensive online and physical training sessions, benefitting 450 focal persons nationwide.
These sessions have equipped participants with the essential skills needed to navigate the “Edustats” portal seamlessly, ensuring a smooth and efficient data submission process.
In line with these developments, the HEDR Division, in collaboration with Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), is set to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of institutions that have timely submitted complete data for the Financial Year 2021-22 to the HEC on the “Edustats” online portal.