WU Mardan recognised as frontrunner 

MARDAN - The Women University Mardan has been recognised as a front­runner in the region and has earned on-stage acknowledge­ment for its unwavering commit­ment to excellence.

The university’s management has been selected for this pres­tigious honour. The Higher Edu­cation Data Repository Division (HEDR) has played a pivotal role in advancing the landscape of higher education data management.

HEDR has unveiled an online data collection portal for the sub­mission of Higher Education Sta­tistics across Pakistan.

This portal, designed to stream­line data submission processes by conducting extensive online and physical training sessions, benefitting 450 focal persons na­tionwide.

These sessions have equipped participants with the essential skills needed to navigate the “Edu­stats” portal seamlessly, ensuring a smooth and efficient data sub­mission process.

In line with these developments, the HEDR Division, in collabora­tion with Higher Education Insti­tutes (HEIs), is set to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of insti­tutions that have timely submit­ted complete data for the Finan­cial Year 2021-22 to the HEC on the “Edustats” online portal.