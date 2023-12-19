Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan women cricketers

Agencies
December 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf has congratulated the Pakistan women’s team on their first ODI victory against New Zealand in New Zealand. Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to congratulate the entire squad, team management and support per­sonnel for completing the tour to New Zealand with great success. Pakistan women’s ODI win is a testament to the skills and dedication of the players. “I hope the team continues to give their best and bring similar results in the fu­ture as well.” 

Zaka has announced that PCB will be hosting a special ceremony felicitating the Pakistan women’s team upon their return from the tour of New Zealand. Pakistan are now ranked No. 2 in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 16 points, just behind top-placed Australia. Earlier, Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 to become the first Asian side to defeat New Zea­land in a T20I series.

Telenor Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023