Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan women cricketers

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf has congratulated the Pakistan women’s team on their first ODI victory against New Zealand in New Zealand. Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to congratulate the entire squad, team management and support per­sonnel for completing the tour to New Zealand with great success. Pakistan women’s ODI win is a testament to the skills and dedication of the players. “I hope the team continues to give their best and bring similar results in the fu­ture as well.”

Zaka has announced that PCB will be hosting a special ceremony felicitating the Pakistan women’s team upon their return from the tour of New Zealand. Pakistan are now ranked No. 2 in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 16 points, just behind top-placed Australia. Earlier, Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 to become the first Asian side to defeat New Zea­land in a T20I series.