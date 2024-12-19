226 girls registered for mass-marriage under Dhee Rani initiative

MULTAN - Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Umme Farwa Hamdani said on Wednesday that 226 girls underwent registration for mass-marriage ceremonies under “Dhee Rani” initiative in Multan division.

Each bride will receive a grant of Rs 100,000 as “Salami,” aimed at supporting underprivileged families.

Umme Farwa Hamdani stated that the initiative was progressing rapidly, with mass-marriage ceremonies planned at the district level. “The government is ensuring transparency by using the Punjab Information Technology Board’s portal for registration,” she explained, adding that families meeting the specified criteria were eligible to apply.

To ensure credibility, Assistant Commissioners were verifying applications at the tehsil level.

So far, 61 families were registered in Khanewal, 50 in Multan, 75 in Vehari, and 40 in Lodhran.

For each couple, 42 guests will be host, with 20 from the groom’s side and 22 from the bride’s family. The initiative also ensures representation from every union council in the division, Hamdani added. Newlywed brides will receive their Rs 100,000 “Salami” through ATM cards. The program was being lauded as a major step towards social welfare and poverty alleviation in the region.

33PC DECLINE IN COTTON PRODUCE

Pakistan’s cotton produce witnessed a sharp decline, with figures from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) revealing a 33.11% drop in output as of December 15, 2024.A total product stands at 5,367,334 bales compared to 8,023,707 bales in 2023.

Punjab, the primary cotton-produce region, experienced a 34.44% decrease, with production falling from 3,956,880 bales in 2023 to 2,593,949 bales in 2024. Sindh saw a 31.80% reduction, with output decreasing from 4,066,827 bales to 2,773,385 bales. Meanwhile, Baluchistan contributed 156,400 bales. The decline was attributed to climate change, water shortages, and a lack of investment in research and development. Sajid Mahmood, an expert on cotton, emphasized the need for immediate action to mitigate the crisis. “Reviving the cotton sector requires a national effort, with a focus on research and development,” he said.