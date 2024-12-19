40 Pakistanis presumed dead in Greek boat tragedy; FIA cracks down on human traffickers

Forty Pakistanis who went missing after a boat capsized off the Greek coast have been presumed dead, as the Coast Guard concluded its rescue operation on Wednesday.

Initially, the confirmed deaths included five Pakistanis, four of whom were from Pasrur in Punjab province. These individuals have been identified as Sufyan, Abid, Shabbir Akhtar, and Zain Ali. With the addition of 35 missing persons, the total number of presumed dead has now risen to 40.

In response to the tragedy, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a crackdown on human traffickers under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the deputy director of the FIA’s Gujranwala office, six new cases have been registered based on complaints from relatives of the victims. The FIRs have been sealed to protect the identities of local facilitators involved in trafficking.

Sources revealed that three of these cases were registered in the FIA’s Gujrat and Gujranwala circles. FIA officials also reported the arrest of an agent named Hassan from Phalia, bringing the total number of arrests in the Gujranwala circle to three.

It is noteworthy that 30 individuals from Gujranwala were aboard the ill-fated boat, 26 of whom were rescued from the sea.

Over the past two years, at least 330 Pakistanis have lost their lives attempting to cross the sea illegally.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to take strict action against human trafficking and called for a comprehensive report on trafficking incidents from the past year.