A Shifting Order

The global automobile industry, long dominated by the triumvirate of European, Japanese, and American manufacturers, is now grappling with unprecedented competition. For decades, these major carmakers rested on their laurels, failing to anticipate or respond to shifts in innovation and market dynamics.

In Europe, German automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes clung to their reputation as luxury brands, relying on established credentials rather than embracing transformative change. Meanwhile, British automakers faded into relative obscurity, with iconic brands like Aston Martin, Land Rover, and Jaguar eventually sold off to foreign conglomerates. France and Italy carved out niches in performance and design but failed to expand significantly beyond European borders. Across the Atlantic, American giants such as Ford, Chrysler, and GM largely confined their influence to domestic markets. Over time, even these stalwarts consolidated under larger conglomerates to remain viable in an increasingly competitive landscape. Globally, outside of a few limited imports, Japanese and South Korean automakers carried much of the industry’s weight. Companies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, and Kia became household names, offering vehicles that were affordable yet reliable. This dynamic seemed unshakable for decades.

However, a seismic shift is now underway, threatening to upend the old order. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has brought forth a new leader: China. Unlike its predecessors, China has leveraged a vertically integrated approach, dominating every stage of EV production. From securing materials for batteries to manufacturing the batteries themselves, producing electronic chips, and designing technologically advanced, affordable vehicles, Chinese automakers have achieved a level of efficiency and innovation that has left established players scrambling to catch up. This surge has not only disrupted the market but also exposed the inertia of traditional automakers – previously exposed by the rise of Elon Musk’s Tesla.

In response, protectionist measures such as tariffs and duties have been deployed, while major players have sought alliances to counter this new threat. The recent announcement of a potential merger between Honda and Nissan underscores the gravity of the situation. For decades, these two automakers were seen as titans in their own right. Now, their willingness to unite signals the enormity of the challenge posed by China’s burgeoning EV industry.