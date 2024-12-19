Thursday, December 19, 2024
ANF recovers over 122 kg drugs

INP
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 122 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday. He informed that 190 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Hyderabad. Some 100 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Turbat in Balochistan, 16.8 kg hashish was recovered concealed in a rickshaw near a park on Ring Road Peshawar and a suspect was arrested during the operation and 1.2 kg hashish and 2.2 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near a petrol pump on Okara Road Kasur. In 5th operation, 980 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan. In 6th operation, 610 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted near Shah Pul Multan.

Likewise, 150 grams opium was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler nabbed near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.

INP

