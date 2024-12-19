Army, FG/Din Polo shine on day two of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024

LAHORE - Army and FG/Din Polo excelled on the second day of the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2024, organized by the Lahore Polo Club. A large crowd, including families, gathered to witness the action. Present at the event were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, and representatives from sponsoring organizations, including Qadeer Ashfaq, Director of Platinum Homes, and Abu Bakar Siddique, Director of Black Horse Paints.

In the first match of the day, Army defeated IS/SQ/Platinum Homes team 8-6½. Raja Samiullah led the charge for Army with four goals, while Major Asif and Shahid Imran contributed two goals each. For IS/SQ/Platinum Homes, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as top scorer as he fired in five fabulous goals, with an additional one and a half goal as a handicap advantage.

IS/SQ/Platinum Homes opened the match with precision, converting a 60-yard penalty to take an early 1-0 lead. However, Army responded swiftly, leveling the score at 1-1 with a successful 60-yard penalty of their own. The second chukker unfolded as an evenly contested battle, with both sides trading two goals apiece to keep the game tightly poised at 3-3.

Army seized control in the third chukker with a commanding display, netting four sensational goals while IS/SQ/Platinum Homes managed only one in reply, pushing Army to a comfortable 7-4 lead. The fourth and final chukker saw both teams add one goal each to their tally. Despite the one and a half goal handicap advantage for IS/SQ/Platinum Homes, Army secured a well-fought victory with a final score of 8-6½.

The second match of the day featured three teams competing in two-chukker games. FG/Din Polo emerged victorious, defeating PB Polo 5-1½ in the first match and then defeated BN Polo 4-2 in the second. In the third game, PB Polo edged past BN Polo with a score of 3½-3.Two more exciting matches are scheduled for Thursday.