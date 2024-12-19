Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur among 14 indicted in GHQ attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has indicted PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 12 others in connection with the GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appeared in court, where the judge canceled his arrest warrants. PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, and other accused were also present.

The court formally charged 14 individuals, including Gandapur, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, retired Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb. Others indicted include Taimoor Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood, and Raja Nasir Mehmood.

The accused denied all charges. To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Applications under Section 265-D were filed by Chief Minister Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, and Kanwal Shozeb, with the ATC scheduling their hearing for tomorrow.

Gandapur appointed Ghulam Hussnain Sanbal as his 12th pleader and expressed gratitude to the judge for canceling his arrest warrants. The case has been adjourned until December 21.