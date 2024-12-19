Bahawalpur DPO listens to people’s complaints, issues orders

Bahawalpur - District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan held an open court in his office on Wednesday to solve the problems of the citizens on priority basis.

More than 35 citizens presented their problems before the DPO. The DPO issued orders on complaints of citizens. While issuing orders DPO Sarfraz said any delay in solving issues of masses and redressing their grievances will not be tolerated. He said all possible resources were being utilized to solve masses’ issues.

In the light of vision and orders of Punjab chief minister and inspector general of police punjab, the DPO inquired about the problems of more than 35 citizens during the open court in his office. He heard all the complaints in detail and individually issued orders to the officers concerned through phone calls for timely legal action and sought report. During the open court, he summoned several SHOs and sought their response on citizens’ complaints.

In open court, DPO Sarfraz Khan ordered inquiries on the petitions of several people and took briefing about many cases from SHOs and investigating officers in presence of complainants in open court. He ordered the investigating officers to recover within a week the valuables and hand them over to complainants and submit a report. The DPO, while talking to the citizens in the open court, said the purpose of holding the open court was to bridge the gap between the citizens and the police officers and solve all their legitimate issues on merit in a timely manner. He further said that the cases were settled. He the officers who will not act on time and will not provide justice to people will be held accountable.

ADL SECY EDUCATION REVIEWS TRAINING OF HEAD TEACHERS

The primary objective of the training on leadership held for head teachers was to improve the administrative affairs of schools and the quality of education so that children learning potential can be enhanced through school-based assessment.

This was expressed by Additional Secretary of School Education South Punjab Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq during his visit to Bahawalpur here on Wednesday while reviewing the process of school-based assessment and head teachers’ training on leadership.

Section Officer and CEO Education Bahawalpur, along with officers concerned were also present on the occasion. Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq said that effective measures were being implemented to improve the educational environment and the ongoing training of teachers according to new modules was part of the effort to enhance the quality of education.