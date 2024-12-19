Battling climate crisis through farmer resilience

Climate change poses a significant threat to Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which contributes 24 percent to the national GDP and employs over 37 percent of the labor force, as reported in the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24. Ranked among the top countries most vulnerable to climate risk, Pakistan faces a multitude of challenges, including erratic rainfall, floods, and droughts. These climatic factors exacerbate existing issues such as water scarcity, inefficient farming practices, and rising input costs for farmers.

As further reported in the Economic Survey 2023-24, enhancing agricultural productivity through mechanisation and bolstering food security are key government priorities. To achieve this, targeted subsidies have been introduced to make essential inputs more affordable for farmers, and support prices are announced strategically to ensure their profitability. The agriculture sector’s designation as a primary focus of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) underscores the government’s commitment to positioning it as a cornerstone of the national economy. However, the persistent challenges posed by shifting climatic patterns and natural disasters emphasise the critical need for robust mitigation and adaptation strategies to secure the sector’s future resilience and sustainability.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s farmers display remarkable resilience. They work tirelessly under extreme conditions, contributing to the food security and economic stability of the nation. For every grain harvested, a farmer spends months battling nature’s unpredictability while overcoming economic and technological constraints. The agriculture sector, however, suffers from low mechanisation levels, with only 0.9 horsepower available per acre, far below the recommended 1.4 horsepower. Rising costs of seeds, fertilisers, and machinery further burden farmers, while inadequate policy measures and fluctuating crop prices compound their struggles.

Adapting to these realities requires a shift toward sustainable farming practices. Techniques such as water-efficient irrigation, crop diversification, and the adoption of climate-resilient seeds are critical for mitigating the effects of climate change. Embracing technology, particularly digital tools that provide access to weather forecasts, soil health data, and market trends, empowers farmers to make informed decisions. Initiatives promoting modern agricultural methods are vital for enhancing productivity and profitability, especially for smallholder farmers who form the backbone of the sector.

Amid this challenging landscape, Fatima Fertilizer has emerged as a steadfast supporter of Pakistan’s farming community. In 2019, it pioneered the idea of celebrating Kissan Day to honor the resilience and dedication of farmers. The day, now officially recognised and celebrated nationwide on December 18, has become a symbol of the farming community’s critical role in sustaining the nation. Fatima Fertiliser’s efforts have not only highlighted the immense sacrifices of farmers but also provided a platform for dialogue, enabling stakeholders to identify and implement solutions to persistent challenges.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which grew by 6.25 percent as the Economic Survey 2023–24, is also experiencing a digital transformation. By integrating technology into farming practices, productivity can be optimised while minimising resource wastage. For instance, data-driven decisions on planting, irrigation, and harvesting can significantly reduce costs and increase yields. However, achieving this at scale requires targeted investments in capacity-building programmes, subsidies for modern equipment, and policies that prioritize agricultural research and development.

The climate crisis and its impact on agriculture underscore the urgency of supporting farmers in adopting sustainable practices. Fatima Fertilizer’s commitment to empowering farmers, exemplified through the institutionalisation of Kissan Day, reflects the importance of acknowledging and celebrating their efforts. Farmers are not only the backbone of the economy but also guardians of the nation’s food security. By championing their resilience and facilitating innovation, Pakistan can transform its agricultural sector into a model of sustainability and growth. In doing so, the nation not only addresses the immediate challenges of climate change but also secures a prosperous future for generations to come.

RAMEEN MALIK

— The writer is a freelancer.