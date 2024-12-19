Thursday, December 19, 2024
Board meeting for SIs promotion today

Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Good news for Punjab Police Sub-Inspectors, the Departmental Promotion Board meeting will be held on December 19 at CPO (Central Police Office) Lahore. The meeting will be chaired by Additional IG Establishment Punjab, under whose leadership a 5-member committee has been formed. CPO official sources told APP that the meeting will consider the cases of more than 300 sub-inspectors to be promoted to inspectors from across the province who meet the eligibility criteria. Currently, more than 60 seats of inspectors are vacant in Punjab Police, due to which the process of their promotion is being completed quickly.

