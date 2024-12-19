BPS 1-16 employees to start partial strike from today

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of employees of the Federal Secretariat will start partial strike from today (Thursday) against the government’s discriminatory policy of depriving BPS 1-16 staff from 150 percent allowance and have decided to start a protest in front of the Parliament House.

“We have waited for two long years, this is our first step, and if the government doesn’t meet our demand, our next step will be pen down along with sit-in in front of Parliament House,” Chief Coordinator All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council told The Nation.

He said that over 5000 employees of BS-1-16 in the federal secretariat are being ignored for the provision of 150 % allowance for the past two years, however now it has become impossible to further tolerate this discrimination.

“Earlier the employees were protesting in front of Finance Ministry, however now it seems that the right place to raise our voice is Parliament House, therefore the venue has been changed and from today (Thursday) we will take our protest to parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab, and several parliamentarians have also raised their voices in support of the protesting employees and have written letters to Prime Minister office for ending discrimination in the ranks among the employees of the Federal Secretariat.

“A delegation of APSECC met the Governor Punjab with the request to approach the federal government for grant of Special Allowance @ 150% in favour of Federal Secretariat employees in BS-1 to BS-16 on the lines of the federal employees of BS-17 and above. The Governor has desired that the matter may please be considered on humanitarian grounds in order to redress the grievances of the Federal Secretariat employees,” said a letter written by Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab to Secretary to Prime Minister.

Barrister Aqeel Malik MNA in a letter to PM Office said, “Recently the officers BS 17 to 22 working in the Federal Secretariat have been granted Executive Allowance @ 150% and Special Allowance @ 100% to PS/SPS respectively. The employees BS 1 to 16, 17 (time scale) have been ignored, resultantly the employees are frustrated.”

“Fair play and justice demands equality…in order to give relief to employees (BS 1 to 16 & 17 (time scale) working in the Federal Secretariat, I request that this anomalous situation may kindly be bridged end remove the disparity with regard to allowances of the employees and the request of the employees for grant of Special Allowance of @ 150% may be considered on humanitarian grounds,” he said in a letter to Secretary to Prime Minister.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Qamar in a letter to Secretary to Prime Minister voiced concern for the deprived amployees of BS 1-16 and requested to intervene and rectify the existing anomaly by removing the disparity in allowances for employees in BS 1-16 and BS-17 (time scale) serving in the Federal Sccretariat and sympathetically consider the employees’ plea for a Special Allowance equivalent to 150% of their basic pay, on humanitarian grounds, to alleviate their financial hardships.”

Notably, in February 2023, the federal government had notified 150 per cent Executive Allowance for hundreds of BS 17-22 employees working in the Federal Secretariat and Islamabad Capital Territory field administration.

“It had been decided that the government to give 150pc, on the 2017 basic salary, to those officers of the Federal Secretariat who were deprived of executive allowance from the previous decision. The federal cabinet had approved the executive allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Administration in BS 17-22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowances granted by the provincial governments,” the notification said.