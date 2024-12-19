Thursday, December 19, 2024
Britney Spears on the brink of bankruptcy, claim managers

December 19, 2024
MEXICO  -  Pop star Britney Spears is reported to be on the verge of bankruptcy as her spending is spinning out of control. An insider from the industry spilled to In Touch Weekly that the pop icon “blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico”. The source revealed that Britney’s money managers “have been begging her to slow down her spending”. However, the songstress hasn’t paid any heed to their “warnings,” and on top of that she “accuses” her managers of “trying to control her like her father”.  The source noted that the singer’s finances were in check during her 13-year conservatorship. But after its termination, the Toxic hit-maker “refused” to listen to anyone. The source believed that there was no financial issue when Britney “was doing huge concert tours and topping the charts”. But since she’s not associated with the music industry, there’s likely any potential for “new earnings”. The source mentioned that Britney’s only earnings were from her memoir, The Woman in Me, which reportedly earned $12.5 million last year. “However, that was long gone,” said an insider.

So far, the only project of Britney in the pipeline is her forthcoming biopic.

 “There’s just no way to predict how much that will bring in for her though,” stated an insider. The source further said that even though Britney “is running out of money,” she’s “still spending like there’s a bottomless pit of cash”.

