China Investment Desk established at RUDA

LAHORE - Consul General of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr Zhao Shiren paid a special visit to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Headquarters on Wednesday. During the visit, he was briefed about the RUDA initiatives. The China Investment Desk at RUDA was also officially inaugurated by Mr Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China, in the presence of RUDA Chairman, Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar, RUDA Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua, and distinguished members of the Chinese community in Pakistan and senior officials of RUDA.

RUDA Chairman Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar alongwith senior officials of RUDA warmly welcomed the Chinese Consul General and highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-China friendship. In his remarks, His Excellency Mr Zhao Shiren commended this timely initiative, emphasising its significance in the backdrop of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent successful visit to China. He appreciated RUDA’s delegation for their productive roadshow in China and acknowledged their consistent efforts, which have now culminated in establishing the China Investment Desk at RUDA. He praised the efforts of RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Imran Amin in actualisation of very cordial professional engagement.

Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao expressed his appreciation for RUDA CEO’s dynamic leadership and conveyed optimism about fostering stronger ties between the two institutions. Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao further highlighted the importance of such platforms, drawing parallels to Business Facilitation Centres, and expressed his confidence that this initiative will play a pivotal role in assisting and supporting the Chinese community. He also underscored the value of people-to-people exchanges and enhanced communication, encouraging both sides to pursue opportunities that deliver tangible benefits.

Reiterating his commitment, Mr Zhao assured that his office would extend full support and facilitation to this initiative. RUDA COO Mansoor Janjua underscored the Consulate’s efforts to promote engagement between Chinese delegation visiting RUDA for boosting investments. He highlighted the scope of cooperation in the field of sustainability and introduction of innovative initiatives through the same. The leadership of RUDA, including chairman, CEO, and COO RUDA assured their unwavering commitment to the success of the China Investment Desk. Chairman RUDA further pledged his personal oversight of the desk’s operations to ensure effective follow-up and seamless functioning in the days ahead.