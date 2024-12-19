Chinese team visits GB to boost winter tourism

Gilgit - In a landmark initiative to promote cross-border winter tourism and deepen cultural and economic ties, a Chinese winter tourism delegation recently visited Gilgit-Baltistan, travelling by road through Khunjerab Pass.

The Chinese delegation’s journey to Gilgit-Baltistan comes as part of an ambitious effort to position the region as a premier winter tourism destination. Their visit follows a reciprocal trip by a delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan to Tashkurgan, China, where they explored tourism destinations and shared strategies to enhance cross-border tourism.

The initiative was officially inaugurated in Tashkurgan with a vibrant event attended by local administrators, community members, and delegates from both nations. Led by Raja Nazeem-ul-Ameen, GB Adviser on International Tourism and Trade, the GB delegation included key figures such as Iqbal Hussain, Director of Tourism and Culture, and Mubarak Hussain, President of Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry. Tourism professionals, including the seasoned Ghulam Nabi Raikoti, filmmakers, and journalists, also joined the 10-member team.

Their mission was to showcase GB’s immense winter tourism potential and to learn from Tashkurgan’s advanced tourism practices, underscoring a commitment to mutual growth and collaboration.

Despite the promising prospects, the visit highlighted challenges facing Gilgit-Baltistan’s winter tourism infrastructure. Talking to The Nation, Ghulam Nabi Raikoti emphasized the urgency of addressing gaps in infrastructure, particularly the lack of reliable electricity in Sost, a key border town. He described the embarrassment caused when the Chinese delegation faced power shortages during their visit, calling for better planning and collaboration to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

Raikoti stressed the need for concerted efforts to build tourism-related facilities that match international standards, allowing Gilgit-Baltistan to fully capitalize on its unique offerings.

Zameer Abbas, Secretary for the Tourism, Sports, and Culture Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, while talking to The Nation, said Gilgit-Baltistan faces the dual challenge of preserving its natural and cultural heritage while developing infrastructure to meet the demands of international tourism. The initiative, if sustained with robust planning and collaboration, could herald a new era of prosperity for GB, creating opportunities for local communities and further solidifying the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese delegation’s itinerary included visits to Hunza’s iconic Baltit and Altit Forts, where they delved into the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage. These centuries-old architectural marvels stand as testaments to the diverse traditions that have shaped the Hunza Valley, historically a vital crossroads along the ancient Silk Road.

The delegation’s warm reception in Hunza further strengthened the cultural bonds between the two nations.

During their visit, the delegation also engaged in discussions with the Hunza District Administration to explore areas of cooperation. The agenda included improving road infrastructure, enhancing security measures, and bolstering facilities to accommodate the growing influx of tourists.

A significant highlight of the visit was the agreement to provide 25 stalls to the Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry at the Tashkurgan Expo Centre. This initiative aims to promote local products, offering small traders a platform to reach international markets. Additionally, Ma Xiaoli, a representative of Xinjiang Iron Brother International Trade Co, Ltd, announced plans to establish a special economic zone in Gilgit-Baltistan, a move poised to boost trade and tourism activities in the region.

Ma Xiaoli expressed optimism about GB’s potential, envisioning it as a hub for cross-border tourism and trade that could further strengthen the economic and cultural partnership between Pakistan and China.

In a historic decision following discussions between Pakistani and Chinese authorities, the Khunjerab Pass will now remain open year-round. This step is expected to significantly boost winter tourism, allowing Chinese tourists to experience Gilgit-Baltistan’s snow-clad peaks, frozen lakes, and pristine landscapes during the colder months.

People associated with tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed happiness over the arrival of tourists from China for the first time for winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chinese delegation’s visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to fostering closer ties. With the launch of winter tourism and a focus on infrastructure and bilateral cooperation, Gilgit-Baltistan stands poised to become a regional hub for tourism and trade.