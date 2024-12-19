CM pays tribute to farmers on farmers’ day

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to the farmers, acknowledging their tireless efforts and dedication in meeting the food needs of the entire population. “I pay tribute to the hardworking farmers,” said the chief minister in her message on National Farmers’ Day. The chief minister acknowledged farmers’ efforts who work tirelessly to grow grains and ensure the nation’s food security. She emphasized that the Punjab government is committed to modernizing the agriculture sector to support and empower farmers. She stated, “The Kisan Card has been introduced as a significant initiative for the welfare of farmers, enabling them to purchase fertilizers, seeds, and other agricultural inputs worth billions of rupees.” Highlighting government efforts, she noted, “Through agricultural mechanization, farmers are being steered towards development and prosperity. Interest-free green tractors are being provided on easy installments to facilitate their work.” The chief m further stated that solar energy projects for agriculture tube wells and state-supported livestock transfers were advancing rapidly and livestock farmers were receiving vaccines, treatment, and fodder through the Livestock Card initiative. She further emphasized, “The Punjab government is dedicated to elevating agriculture, livestock farming, and the rural economy to unprecedented heights. Every possible effort will be made to serve and support our farmers.”

CM condoles demise of mother of ACS South Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the death of the mother of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.